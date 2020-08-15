Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto on the mend after knee operation

The club swiftly got the Spaniard in for an operation after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament against Olympiacos in the Europa League, leaving Molineux on crutches that night.

It is the first step on a long road to recovery for the 26-year-old.

Such injuries tend to take six to nine months to get over, but it is understood the procedure went well and the wing-back will now go on a gradual rehabilitation process.

Otto will be looking to get back into the Wolves fold as swiftly, but also as safely, as possible.

Club doctor Matt Perry will be keeping a close eye on his progress over the next few months.

So far, Otto has made 87 appearances for the club and scored three goals.

The £15million signing from Atletico Madrid has also developed a reputation as one of Wolves’ most consistent performers under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Meanwhile, in the Italian press, Wolves are reportedly ‘close’ to a move for Braga striker Paulinho.

He is also said to be of interest to Lazio, but with Wolves the front-runners in a deal worth around £22million. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil is another who has been linked to the club.

The Express & Star understands no incomings are imminent at this stage, though.

On their way out of Wolves is Will Norris, with the goalkeeper making a move to Burnley.

The 27-year-old is heading to Turf Moor to compete with Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Norris – signed from Cambridge in 2017 – spent the whole of last season on loan at Ipswich in League One. He made eight Wolves appearances.