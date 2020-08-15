Steve Bull: Sevilla set benchmark for Wolves to follow

We made it to the Europa League quarter-finals and got more points in the Premier League, so we did better overall than we did last year.

There is a huge amount of positives. The negative is that we could have gone further and won the Europa, but Sevilla are a very, very good side.

They showed that in the second half when they pinned us back for the last half an hour.

Had we scored the penalty and gone 1-0 up, I think we would have held out and won the game.

But we didn’t and Sevilla always looked threatening after that.

They kind of set the benchmark for where Wolves want to be.

We have got to go out and get two or three more quality players to be at that level.

They finished fourth in La Liga. They do not lose many games, and they displayed why with how sharp they were and quick they were.

We looked a bit jaded after all the games we have had, but we still gave them a right fight.

Ultimately, the lads can all hold their heads high as they have a couple of weeks off, before getting ready to get back at it again.

It was a fantastic season and I don’t think anyone can moan about what has happened.

It is just such a quick turnaround now for them and will be tough.

For now, though, all you can do is and congratulate Nuno and the lads for what they have achieved.

We’ll have more of the same next season, please.

