Ruben Neves sets his sights on more success with Wolves

The 2019/20 campaign is finally over for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after they lost to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

They are now on a well-earned break after playing 59 games across all competitions, but midfield maestro Neves already has a clear aim for when Wolves get back to work at Compton.

“It’s all about improving. I’ve been saying this ever since I came here,” he said.

“It’s all about improving game after game.

“Now, we’ll take some rest because it’s been a long, long journey for us.

“We had a great season – seventh place in the Premier League is not easy, and getting to the quarter-finals in our first season in the Europa League.

“We did a great season, but now we take a rest and try to improve for the next one.

“Let’s have a rest and try to improve because we want to improve even more.”

Wolves, frustrated by the fact they will not have any European football to enjoy next term, are out to turn heads again in the Premier League after back-to-back seventh-placed finishes.

Nuno has identified the need for fresh faces to make them stronger as well.

Meanwhile, giving one last reflection on the 1-0 loss to Sevilla in Germany and the term as a whole for Wolves, Leander Dendoncker says they should be proud.

He added: “I think we can be very satisfied and very proud of what we’ve done this season in the league, but as well in the Europa League.

“I think we can be proud of ourselves. It’s a shame that we have to go out like this, but this is football, and there’s nothing we can do about it anymore.”