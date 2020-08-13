Funeral of Wolves hero Gerry Harris set to take place on Friday

Gerry Harris, who died in July aged 84, was born in Claverley.

He grew up to develop a reputation as a tough left-back and played 270 games for Wolves in the 1950s and 60s, playing a role in Stan Cullis’s league title-winning sides of 1957/58 and 1958/59.

Harris was also a prominent member of the Wolves team which lifted the 1960 FA Cup, as well as appearing in every European Cup game in the club’s history. He also won four England under-23 caps. After leaving Wolves in 1966 following a decade in the first-team, Harris played 15 times for Walsall, before injury ended his career.

Following his retirement from professional football, he spent time captaining Bridgnorth Town Football Club and the Bridgnorth-based Bylet bowls team.

Harris remained a keen Wolves fan and the club paid tribute to him after his death, saying he ‘gave his all’ to the club in his 13 years at Molineux.

His funeral will take place in Claverley at 2.30pm tomorrow.