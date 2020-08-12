Nuno determined to make Wolves stronger following Europa League QF exit

Nuno's side suffered a 1-0 defeat in at the MSV Arena in Duisburg, with Lucas Ocampos heading home after Raul Jimenez missed a penalty for Wolves.

It means after 383 days, 59 games and travelling to 10 different countries, the 2019/20 season is finally over.

Focus now turns to preparing for the Premier League getting back going next month, and proud boss Nuno said: "It's been a long journey.

"We wanted to go as far as we could, and we were really close. Everybody is disappointed, but we should not ignore all the effort the players have been doing.

"It's almost 14 months of hard work, competing in the Europa League and the Premier League, achieving really good things.

"Disappointment is something that cannot take away all the good things we have been doing."

Jimenez took everyone by surprise as he saw his spot-kick saved by Bono early on, but Nuno praised his 'amazing' striker.

On the game on as a whole, the Wolves chief said: "We had to defend because it was a good opponent who had a lot of possession. They had possession in front of our lines. It required a lot of effort.

Advertising

"When you recover, you should have more time with the ball.

"Some moments were good, and some moments were not so good. We should have had more of the ball.

"We should have made better decisions, but this is the game. Now, it's time to recover. The boys need to rest.

"It's not a big break. It's a stop and go, almost. We should recover well and prepare well for next season, and also make good decisions to allow us to continue growing as everybody wants."

Advertising

Nuno also pointed out he is looking to improve the squad in this transfer window, as he added: "Now, it's my work to look at it and to try to make it better.

"It's time to reflect and analyse. If you look at the team that started the game, it's the same from the first season.

"We need players that can make us stronger, no doubt about it. This is what we're going to do now.

"Let's prepare well and look at our future, what we need. The club has been amazing. We started in the Championship and we are all together in this.

"It's about making good decisions that can help us and make us stronger."