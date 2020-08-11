Wolves' Ruben Neves: Let's win quarter-final for Jonny Castro Otto

Wolves face the Spanish side in tonight’s Europa League quarter-final in Germany.

They will be doing so without Otto after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament in last Thursday’s last-16 win over Olympiacos, with him potentially missing nine months of action, but midfield maestro Neves is out to do him proud.

Neves, ahead of the enormous encounter with five-time Europa winners Sevilla at the MSV Arena in Duisburg (8pm UK time), said: “We are proud of ourselves, proud to be here, but we don’t want to stop here.

“We want something more – for the club and for the fans – so we’ll try to give our best to win the game. We know we need to be on our best form to win it, because Sevilla are a great team.

“They are used to playing in European competitions, they’re a big team. But we’ll give the best for our fans, who are not so used to seeing us in this competition.

“It’ll be really hard for us, but they need to be ready for us as well. We’ve showed already we have a great team and can do really good things, so it should be a great game to watch.”

Ruben Vinagre is set to come in for the injured Otto, and Neves said: “I think everybody knows Vinagre is ready to play. Anyone the coach wants to play will give a good answer.

“Everyone is ready to go, to help us. Our squad is like that. Of course, we have a bit of extra motivation as we want to play for Jonny as well.”

Neves added: “He got injured in the last game. He is one of us, and we will do our best to give him the win.

“We want to give the win to our fans, and to Jonny.”