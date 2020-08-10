Wolves v Sevilla: Five things to take note of for Europa League quarter-final

It will be a big test for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in Germany, but they never shy away from a challenge.

Here, we go over five things to be aware of going into the enormous encounter.

Proper pedigree

Liverpool's Kolo Toure (left) and Simon Mignolet dive to make the tackle against Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro before he can score during the UEFA Europa League Final

When it comes to the Europa, Sevilla are the standard bearers.

The Spanish side have won it five times since its inception, which is more than anybody else.

All of those have come in the last 14 years, lifting the trophy in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

To reach the quarters this time around, they finished top of Group A, got past Cluj on away goals in the last 32 and then beat Roma 2-0 in the last 16 last week.

What could have been

Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla are managed by Julen Lopetegui – the man who was supposed to be Wolves boss when Fosun took over the club in 2016.

What ended up becoming the Nuno revolution could have been spearheaded by the 53-year-old, but he ended up taking the Spain job instead.

Things did not work out with the national team for Lopetegui, nor with Real Madrid after that, but he is back on the rise now.

Ultimately, Wolves fans, with Nuno having done such an amazing job so far, are glad things played out as they did.

Familiar faces

Jesus Navas

Sevilla, as well as Lopetegui, have a few on their books that Wolves fans will have heard of.

Jesus Navas, formerly of Manchester City, is their captain.

Fernando, another who used to play at the Etihad, is set to play in midfield, while ex-Liverpool man Suso could be on the wing for them.

Centre forward Luuk De Jong had a brief spell with Newcastle, too.

League achievement

Will Nuno's men have the advantage? (AMA)

Sevilla have also done well domestically this year, finishing fourth in La Liga.

They got 70 points – finishing behind Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

The significance of that is they already have a Champions League spot sealed, while Wolves have to win this competition to get in there and clinch European football for another year.

Perhaps Nuno’s lot have the edge in terms of motivation.

The venue

MSV Arena (Photo: Vargasz92)

The massive match is taking place at the MSV Arena in Duisburg.

A neutral venue, of course, but Sevilla could definitely be seen as having the advantage.

That is because their success against Roma on Thursday was at the same ground. They already have a feel for it.