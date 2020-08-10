Friendship on hold for Wolves' Romain Saiss

Saiss and his Wolves team-mates are now in Germany, gearing up for tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla (8pm UK time).

The Moroccan is likely to be marking compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri – who scored in their 2-0 win over Roma last week – but he says that their friendship will be forgotten during the game.

“I’ve been team-mates with him for the national team, and also the Sevilla goalkeeper, Bono,” Saiss said.

“I’ll be happy to see them, but we’re not on the same team.

“So, in the game, we’re not friends! Before and after, maybe. But during the game, no. I’ve got friends playing for Sevilla, and it will be tough, but I hope we can get through to the semi-finals.”

The 30-year-old joined Wolves in 2016 when they were a mid-table Championship side, and he is delighted at how far they have come under Nuno Espirito Santo – although, displaying their ambitious mentality, he felt they should have finished sixth in the Premier League instead of seventh.

“The club has improved year after year,” Saiss added.

“As a team and as a club, we’re going the right way.

“We were disappointed at the end of the Premier League season because I think it could have been much, much better.

“Even though we improved on points, we didn’t improve the position.

“But we’re in a good way – the club, the team – and I’m really happy to be here.”

Wolves go into tomorrow’s clash with Duisburg knowing all about Sevilla’s pedigree, winning the competition a record five times.