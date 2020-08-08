Steve Bull: What an achievement from special Wolves

Just let the enormity of it all sink in for a second.

This is Wolves, in the quarters, for the first time since 1972 – and after starting the competition all the way back in July of last year.

You cannot help but applaud the sensational work of Nuno and all the players. They have been magnificent.

It was not that pretty on Thursday, but it was the result we all wanted.

The performance was a little bit lacklustre.

It was an even first half before Olympiacos really had a good go at us in the second.

We had a bit of luck on our side, and a fair bit of skill as Rui Patricio pulled off some worldie saves.

It was certainly nail-biting, but we got the job done.

Now, Sevilla stand in our way of a place in the semi-finals and, to be fair, it is a tough draw.

They know this competition like the back of their hand and finished fourth in La Liga. They clearly know what they are doing.

But, so do we. Nuno, no doubt, will get the players freshened up again. It has been a long, hard season, but there is a huge prize within touching distance.

If the journey ends on Tuesday, Nuno has still overseen a remarkable term, but they will want to go all the way – no doubt about it.

Ultimately, look at where we have come from, and the potential we have to go even further. It’s so exciting.

I am sure everyone will join me in wishing Jonny Castro Otto well after limping off with what looked like a knee injury on Thursday night.

He has been brilliant for us this year, absolutely spot on.

He is a class player, right out of the top drawer.

Fingers crossed, it is not too serious as we look forward to Tuesday night. Bring on Sevilla!