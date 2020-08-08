'Class' Rui Patricio is Wolves' saviour, says Romain Saiss

Patricio was instrumental as Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges booked their place in the quarter-finals in Germany by beating Olympiacos on Thursday, making some outrageous saves.

And as Wolves get ready to take on Spanish side Sevilla on Tuesday in Duisburg (8pm UK time), centre-half Saiss said: “We know his quality. He’s a really, really fantastic goalkeeper.

“He has been for many years now – with us and Portugal. It’s really good to have a class goalkeeper like Rui.

“He saved us with two good saves, and for a defender, of course, it’s a pleasure to keep a clean sheet.”

Raul Jimenez got the winner on Thursday night – Saiss also insisting Wolves are ‘lucky’ to have him in their ranks.

Focus now turns to Sevilla, who have won the competition a record five times.

Saiss knows it will be difficult – but also pointed out Wolves’ quality.

“It will be tough, honestly. We know that. They’ve already qualified for the Champions League,” said Saiss.

“They’ve been really good in the Europa League for many years now.

“But we are also a good team. We have a lot of quality, character and experience. We’re in the quarter-finals because we deserve it.

“It’ll be a good game. We just have to be ready to fight. Anything can happen and we want to go further in the competition.”

Saiss, with Wolves flying out tomorrow, added: “We want to stay for 10 days, not two days.”