Wolves 1 Olympiacos 0 (Agg 2-1): Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges will face serial competition winners Sevilla in Duisburg on Tuesday night (8pm UK time) after edging past the Greek champions.

Raul Jimenez scored an early penalty to win 1-0 on the night, and 2-1 on aggregate in this last-16 encounter.

Wolves 1 Olympiacos 0 (Agg 2-1): Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis

But it was far from plain sailing as the away side threw everything they had at Wolves - Mady Camara's goal disallowed for a fractional offside before they dominated in the second half.

Ultimately, though, the journey which began more than a year ago continues.