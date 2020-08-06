Menu

'Rui Patricio masterclass was incredible!' Wolves fans delighted as Nuno's men book Europa quarter-final spot - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans gave their thoughts as Nuno's men qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Olympiacos.

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges will face serial competition winners Sevilla in Duisburg on Tuesday night (8pm UK time) after edging past the Greek champions.

Raul Jimenez scored an early penalty to win 1-0 on the night, and 2-1 on aggregate in this last-16 encounter.

But it was far from plain sailing as the away side threw everything they had at Wolves - Mady Camara's goal disallowed for a fractional offside before they dominated in the second half.

Ultimately, though, the journey which began more than a year ago continues.

