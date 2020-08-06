Nuno delighted with Wolves' 'huge' Europa League achievement

Having started the journey in the competition last July, Nuno's side are now heading to Germany after edging past Olympiacos.

A Raul Jimenez penalty was just about enough to beat the Greek champions 1-0 at Molineux, and 2-1 on aggregate.

They will now face Sevilla in the quarter-finals in Duisburg on Tuesday, and Nuno said: "It means a lot.

"We started at Molineux against Crusaders more than a year ago.

"Everybody has to realise it has been long, long, long. We finish at Molineux with a fantastic victory that allows us to be in the last eight of the Europa League, which is huge.

"Everybody has to realise the effort of the players. I don't know how many miles we made this season. It's crazy.

"But I said to the boys to make it worth it, and they made it worth it. We go on to Germany, to compete. Let's go and do it."

It is the first time Wolves have reached the quarters of the competition since 1972 - when they got to the final.

Olympiacos made it very tough, though, and Nuno was keen to praise Rui Patricio for making two magnificent saves to keep them at bay.

"It was very, very hard. A tough game," said the Wolves chief.

"We started well but didn't play good and Olympiacos gave us a lot of problems. They had chances. We had to suffer and defend.

"Rui was huge. He was massive for us. We believed until the end. Rui is fantastic."

A blow on the night was that Jonny Castro Otto limped off with a knee injury early on, which Nuno admitted looked bad. He will be assessed imminently.

But, on the whole, the mood is very positive and Jimenez added: "It's very big.

"After our first year in the Premier League, we learned a lot and achieved Europa League.

"Now this year we got more points than last year in the Premier League and now we are in the quarter-finals and we want it more.

"We know that it's going to be tough, it's going to be difficult, but we play as a team, as a group, as a family.

"Like we were playing all season, I think we can achieve very good things.

"We want to keep going and keep going like this."