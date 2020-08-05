Wolves v Olympiacos: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah preview - WATCH

Menu

Wolves v Olympiacos: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah preview

By Nathan Judah | Published:

Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following Nuno's pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League clash with Olympiacos.

A place in the quart-finals is at stake with the tie evenly poised following the first leg in Athens.

Four wins could see Wolves lift the trophy and qualify for Champions League football.

Daniel Podence finds himself in the unique position of having played for both teams this season

