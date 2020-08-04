Wolves' Ryan Bennett potentially in for Norwich return

The 30-year-old is back at Molineux after a loan spell at Leicester – the Foxes opting not to take up an option to sign him permanently for £5million.

And now the Canaries are said to have enquired about the centre-half, who has made no secret of his desire to move back to Norfolk.

Bennett told the Express & Star back in December: "The staff were always brilliant there and I still have friends there.

"It’s a town my family are going to grow up in and I’m going to move back to eventually. It’s a place that I associate with a lot of fond memories.”

Bennett moved to Wolves on a free in the summer of 2017 after being released by Norwich, where he made 119 appearances across six seasons.

He played 92 games in gold and black before going on loan to Leicester in January, where he featured five times.