Raul Jimenez: Wolves must think big heading into Olympiacos clash

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side welcome the Greek side to Molineux, knowing a victory will see them head out to Germany for the mini-tournament which is seeing out the competition.

If they go all the way in the Europa, they will claim a Champions League place.

And top scorer Jimenez – who has been the subject of lots of speculation, linking him with Manchester United and Juventus – is aiming high, as he said: “We have to think big.

"If we think like this – we want to be in the final and win it, we have to go with that mentality and effort – we can achieve it.

“If we go with our heads down, we aren’t going to achieve anything. We all know each other; we know we are a good team that works together. We have to think bigger.

“After the Premier League finished, we had some training sessions and we are all focused.

“What we want, it’s going to be difficult. We know our goals, we want to be there in Germany for the next two weeks, after this game, but we have to be thinking game by game.

“Now, here at home, we have to be focused on this game.”

Wolves are determined to keep the European dream for next season alive.

Finishing seventh in the Premier League was not enough to seal another Europa opportunity as Arsenal won the FA Cup.

But assessing the campaign, Jimenez added: “Last season we got seventh place and got into the Europa League.

“This season we beat our points record of last season, so I think both seasons were fantastic. Maybe we should do better, but I think we played very good and deserve all we have.”