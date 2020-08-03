By the numbers: Diogo Jota has been on a Euro mission this term for Wolves

On his day, the Portuguese is arguably Wolves' most devastating and enjoyable player to watch.

He did not hit his peak during the final weeks of the Premier League season, but perhaps he could against Olympiacos on Thursday in the Europa League – a competition he has loved playing in. Let's have a look at his stats.

Goals

So, in all competitions, Jota has chipped in with 16 goals.

Seven of those have come in the league, three in the Europa qualifying rounds, and six once the competition properly got going – by the way of hat-tricks against both Besiktas and Espanyol.

His 16 strikes have come in 46 matches, so he scores once every 2.9 games. Not a bad rate, at all.

When you look at Jota's data a bit deeper, though, it is clear he has fared better in the Europa than the league.

From the group stage onwards, his six goals came from only 10 shots. Very impressive.

In the league, meanwhile, he has taken 46 shots – 26 on target, 20 off target – and scored with just seven of them. He also missed what the Premier League's stats collectors have deemed 12 'big chances' as well.

Jota, for whatever reason, has not been quite the same in the Premier League, having separate six-game, seven-game and eight-game barren spells.

The 23-year-old has not done poorly in the league – seven is not the worst return.

But if he can take that Europa form and apply it domestically, he could be onto something special next season.

Assists

Jota's assists – well, more so the lack of them – make for interesting reading, too.

In all competitions, he has set up six goals. Five of them, though, were in the Europa qualifiers.

Only one assist has arrived in the league, which is surprising considered he managed five in the league in 18/19 – and five in the Championship in 17/18.

It appears it is not all down to him, though, as in 34 Premier League matches, he has made 29 key passes (the final pass leading to a shot at goal).

Jota, when it comes to assists, has perhaps been let down by some lacklustre finishing. Still, he will want more to his name next term.

Dribbling

We all know about Adama Traore's prowess on the right – having the most successful dribbles of anyone in Europe – but how has Jota fared in comparison?

Jota is 13th in the Premier League pile, with 66 successful dribbles. That puts him just ahead of West Ham's Michail Antonio and Chelsea's Willian, and just behind Liverpool star Sadio Mane. Fair play.

Jota, though, is also second in the top flight when it comes to unsuccessful dribbles, with 68. Wilfried Zaha, of Crystal Palace, is top with 104.

Those dribbling stats pretty much sum up Jota's season – a lot to admire, but also lots of room for improvement. You would back him to make big strides, though.