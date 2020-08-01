Steve Bull: Why go when Raul Jimenez has everything at Wolves?

The Mexican striker continues to be the subject of lots of speculation, linking him with sides such as Manchester United and Juventus.

It would take something special for him to leave, but why go when Jimenez has everything at Molineux?

This is a great set-up, a great club, a great manager, and he does not need to go.

Of course, he wants to win medals, but he can do that at Wolves. Sooner rather than later, too.

At his age, you could look at it as a chance to earn a big move on big money, but I think we can match his ambitions, and finances are not a problem either.

Having been involved with Wolves for 34 years, I can safely say the ambition of the club is huge.

And it is not just Premier League football. It is Europe as well.

We have not been in this situation for a long time, and Jimenez has started something, so why not finish it here?

I think Wolves have the fire-power to keep players like that now. They can pull the stops out to keep him.

For now, though, everyone of a Wolves persuasion will be keeping a close eye on tonight’s FA Cup final.

If Chelsea win, of course, then we will be back in the Europa League qualifiers again.

So, although it is strange, we are all supporting Chelsea this evening.

We ended our Premier League season with a 2-0 loss to Frank Lampard’s side, and I was impressed with them, to be fair.

They should have a good go at it next year, but they will want to wrap up this season with a bit of silverware as well.

If Chelsea play like they did against us – stopped us playing, limited our chances – then they will beat Arsenal.

For us, it has been a brilliant season and it is not over yet either.

Olympiacos are coming to Molineux next week for what will be a tough game, and you can bet Nuno and all the players will be taking that match very seriously.

Still, it would be lovely to go into it knowing a European spot for next season is secured, so then we can enjoy the Olympiacos game for what it is and see if that takes us to Germany for the quarter-finals.

On the whole, though, it has been a superb season. We have come so far in the space of a couple of years.

Fingers crossed, Chelsea do the business and more European football awaits us.