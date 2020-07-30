Advertising
Picking Wolves' player of the season such a tough call, says Kenny Hibbitt
Club legend Kenny Hibbitt says picking Wolves’ player of the season is an almost impossible task.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished seventh in the Premier League, but 2019/20 is not over yet as they have a huge Europa League clash with Olympiacos at Molineux next week.
Several players including 26-goal Raul Jimenez and devastating winger Adama Traore have shone over the course of the campaign.
The winner of the coveted award is still to be announced, and two-time League Cup-winner Hibbitt is glad it is not down to him, as he said: “We are a team, a unit, with fantastic support for each other.
“Everyone is pulling the same way, so I really find it difficult to say.
“What I would say is that the captain, Conor Coady, has been magnificent. I think he’s been consistent, a proper captain that players look up to. He has led by example.
“There’s one, but then you’ve got Jimenez.
“He’s scored so many goals. That’s what strikers are paid for – but it’s the hardest thing to do. And he only needs half a chance.
“You’ve got Traore who has come through. He’s the quickest footballer I think I’ve ever seen. The boy is so quick over three or four steps. He’s been outstanding.”
Those three are certainly worth a shout, but Rui Patricio has also kept 13 league clean sheets while Ruben Neves has really caught the eye in midfield.
And Hibbitt, who made 574 appearances for Wolves, added: “You’ve got a load of players you could say – Neves in midfield.
“I just think they’ve had a terrific season again, so it’s very difficult to single one person out
“They’ve played more games than anybody – and the mileage they’ve done along the way. It’s unbelievable.”
