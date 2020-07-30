Picking Wolves' player of the season such a tough call, says Kenny Hibbitt

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished seventh in the Premier League, but 2019/20 is not over yet as they have a huge Europa League clash with Olympiacos at Molineux next week.

Several players including 26-goal Raul Jimenez and devastating winger Adama Traore have shone over the course of the campaign.

The winner of the coveted award is still to be announced, and two-time League Cup-winner Hibbitt is glad it is not down to him, as he said: “We are a team, a unit, with fantastic support for each other.

“Everyone is pulling the same way, so I really find it difficult to say.

“What I would say is that the captain, Conor Coady, has been magnificent. I think he’s been consistent, a proper captain that players look up to. He has led by example.

“There’s one, but then you’ve got Jimenez.

“He’s scored so many goals. That’s what strikers are paid for – but it’s the hardest thing to do. And he only needs half a chance.

“You’ve got Traore who has come through. He’s the quickest footballer I think I’ve ever seen. The boy is so quick over three or four steps. He’s been outstanding.”

Those three are certainly worth a shout, but Rui Patricio has also kept 13 league clean sheets while Ruben Neves has really caught the eye in midfield.

And Hibbitt, who made 574 appearances for Wolves, added: “You’ve got a load of players you could say – Neves in midfield.

“I just think they’ve had a terrific season again, so it’s very difficult to single one person out

“They’ve played more games than anybody – and the mileage they’ve done along the way. It’s unbelievable.”