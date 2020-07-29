The returning Wolves loanees – what happens to them now?

Some may have played their way into a pre-season chance, while others appear to be in line for permanent moves away from Molineux.

So, let’s go over those who are coming back – albeit maybe briefly – and analyse their futures.

Ryan Bennett

No-nonsense, shirt-tucked-in defender Bennett had always been a dependable figure under Nuno Espirito Santo.

So, although he had slipped down the pecking order, it was a little surprising to see him go out on loan in January, and to Leicester – where his game time was also limited.

The 30-year-old made five appearances for the Foxes, but it is understood that they have not taken up the option to sign him permanently for £5million.

When Bennett left for the King Power on deadline day, Nuno suggested it was the player’s idea, and not his, as he said: “He goes on loan to a situation that he wants, and I wish him all the best.”

You have to think Bennett, while returning to the Wolves first-team fold is not entirely out of the question, will now want regular football.

A lot of Championship clubs are bound to be interested in his services, and perhaps some in the top flight are too.

He has previously said he wants to move back to Norfolk eventually. And looking for a bit of stability after relegation from the Premier League, Norwich could do a lot worse.

Leo Bonatini and Roderick Miranda

Although they play at opposite ends of the pitch, the situations of centre-forward Bonatini and centre-half Miranda are very similar.

Leo Bonatini has been in Portugal (AMA)

Both have been in Portugal over the past year and done relatively well for themselves.

Bonatini scored six goals for Vitoria Guimaraes, and Miranda played 24 times as Famalicao just missed out on a Europa League place.

Guimaraes are said not to be a pursuing a permanent deal for Bonatini, though.

Miranda, meanwhile, has been linked with Belenenses and Rio Ave. Both players could well make permanent exits this summer.

Dion Sanderson

Perhaps the man who has boosted his Wolves standing the most is Sanderson.

The youngster was thrown into the deep end, really, being given his first taste of senior football in the Championship, but he has impressed at Cardiff and helped them reach the play-offs.

He did not play in their 2-0 semi-final first-leg loss to Fulham on Monday but could come in as they aim to turn things around tomorrow.

Either way, Sanderson may have done enough to grab more first-team minutes at Wolves next season – or another spell in the second tier.

Will Norris

The 26-year-old keeper’s days at Wolves could well be numbered after a rollercoaster year at Ipswich.

Will Norris had a mixed time at Ipswich (AMA)

It was thought he would be Town’s No.1, but it took him a while to usurp Tomas Holy, and then he made a few high-profile errors before the League One season was cut short.

A permanent move there looks unlikely, while Andreas Sondergaard is considered Wolves’ number three.

Norris is getting to the age where he could do with regular football, and that will not come at Molineux.

The others

It will be interesting to see what happens with Conor Ronan after his Blackpool loan. The young Irishman is very talented but could do with a new home now.

Niall Ennis and Cameron John enjoyed spells at Doncaster, while Benny Ashley-Seal’s stint at Accrington was over before it really began.

You sense Ennis could make a permanent move away, while more loan spells are in the offing for John and Ashley-Seal.