Daniel Podence: Great Wolves players made it easy to fit in

The £17million January signing had to wait a while for his chance but managed to impress significantly in the final weeks of the Premier League season.

He opened his gold and black account in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and when asked if he feels he has good chemistry with his new colleagues, Podence said: “I think so, yes.

“The languages we speak are Portuguese or Spanish, or English, which is not a problem for me. Also, with good players, it’s much easier.

“I spoke about it with Joao Moutinho, but with good players it’s much easier to have chemistry and understand how they play. I’ve also been here since January, so I’ve been training with them for five or six months.

“It’s my obligation to understand them, and to fix anything that is wrong in our relationship.

“Of course, I try to see what could be better in the space, where I can reach more with them.

“That’s why I think I have a good relationship with them in the field.”

The players are currently on a small break after seeing out the league campaign, but they have a big Europa League last-16 clash with Olympiacos coming up a week tomorrow.

Podence will be especially keen to impress against the Greek side, who Wolves signed him from.

On getting his first Wolves goal, he added: “I was very happy. I didn’t play so many minutes in the past, so having these games to play and score a first goal was very good.

“These times are difficult as there were only nine games left of the championship, so I was happy to score before it was over. And the team were very friendly with me.”