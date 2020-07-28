Wolves launch 2020/21 home kit - what do you think?

Still manufactured by Adidas, with betting firm ManBetX as the sponsor, the new design most notably features black sleeves and large gold cuffs.

There is also chevron detailing on the shirt, which is priced at £55 for adults and available to pre-order.

The shorts are black with gold Adidas stripes, while the socks are gold with a black Adidas logo.

Wolves have also unveiled the new home goalkeeper jersey, which is green with black trim.

The top, also £55, is available both long-sleeved or short-sleeved – the latter being what shot-stopper Rui Patricio goes for.

Kids' shirts, meanwhile, are still sponsored by IT firm Silverbug.