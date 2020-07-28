Menu

Advertising

Wolves launch 2020/21 home kit - what do you think?

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves have unveiled their home kit for the 20/21 season.

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Wolves 2020/21 home kit

Raul (Wolves)

Raul (Wolves)

Still manufactured by Adidas, with betting firm ManBetX as the sponsor, the new design most notably features black sleeves and large gold cuffs.

There is also chevron detailing on the shirt, which is priced at £55 for adults and available to pre-order.

The shorts are black with gold Adidas stripes, while the socks are gold with a black Adidas logo.

Wolves have also unveiled the new home goalkeeper jersey, which is green with black trim.

The top, also £55, is available both long-sleeved or short-sleeved – the latter being what shot-stopper Rui Patricio goes for.

Kids' shirts, meanwhile, are still sponsored by IT firm Silverbug.

Wolves Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor of the Shropshire Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News