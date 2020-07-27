Nuno proud of Wolves' 'big achievement', but demands more

Wolves ended the top-flight season with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud with the goals.

And although they have finished with 59 points, the most they have managed during the Premier League era, they need the Blues to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final to clinch another campaign of Europa League football.

It is the first time Wolves have finished in the top seven in successive seasons since 1961, and Nuno said: "It is a big achievement for the boys.

"To be able to achieve more points, it's a big sign of improvement.

"But we have to keep on going. We want to be better.

"This season has ups and downs, but in the end, the boys have worked really hard. That is credit to them, and this is how we want to continue.

"Our belief and our commitment is our foundation, so we cannot go away from that, ever."

Wolves still have this season's Europa to think about and could even grab a Champions League berth through winning that.

For now, though, they just have to wait after Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace was enough for them to finish sixth.

When asked how much Wolves can improve, Nuno said: "We have to focus on Olympiacos, and we have to improve.

"This is our philosophy. You have to improve and bounce back from your previous performance.

"You're always trying and searching for that perfection, which doesn't exist. We have to prepare for Olympiacos and must compete better."

Frank Lampard's Chelsea came out on top thanks to Mount's controversially-awarded free-kick - Pedro Neto deemed to have fouled Marcos Alonso by referee Stuart Attwell - before Giroud caught the gold and black backline napping.

Nuno added: "I think we were OK until we conceded. After that, it was harder.

"Chelsea pressed us and took advantage of the scoreline. We were not able to go out and play.

"So, I was pleased until the free-kick. After that, and we have to analyse, we focused too much on the decisions of the referee, rather than doing what we should do. It was not a good performance.

"I thought the referee should have managed the game better. The players lost focus, but that is something we should avoid.

"Now, we have a couple of days off. Unfortunately, we have to stay here because of the quarantines. It's like a prison, but that's the pandemic."