Nuno so proud of Wolves' Premier League work

Wolves will finish with their highest points tally of the Premier League era regardless of what happens at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (4pm).

If they beat Frank Lampard’s side, though, they will seal Europa League football for the second campaign on the spin.

Nuno said ahead of the big game: “I’m pleased, proud, and really thankful for all the commitment of everybody.

“The players, the medical staff, the club itself – we’ve been able to restart after the terrible pandemic that we had.

“We’ve been able to, again, commit and be relentless. To go over and over again, it makes me very proud.”

Nuno is not always one to reflect – mainly sticking to a day-by-day approach – but was keen to recognise his players’ efforts over the past year.

It is a year since the season started against Crusaders in the Europa League qualifiers, with Wolves even still in the competition – taking on Olympiacos in the last-16 on August 6.

“Exactly, mainly them. I think they’ve been fantastic,” said Nuno.

Advertising

“I don’t recall one day – no matter what happened before – where the players didn’t come to the pitch and prepare themselves in the proper way.

"They’re always looking for the best for each one of us. This is the foundation for everything.”

Nuno also praised Matt Doherty, who could make his 300th Wolves appearance against the Blues, adding: “Matt has been massive for us. I’m very happy for him.

“It’s been three seasons already. We started in the Championship, and we changed his position on the pitch.

“He almost had this fantasy of playing as a left-winger, but he realised – and everybody realised – the potential that he has as a right-winger, with the way he comes up and down.

“He never says no to a run, or to a challenge. He likes to go into the box. Matt is amazing.”