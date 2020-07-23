By the numbers: Matt Doherty's stats deliver the Wolves feelgood factor

The Irishman has stood the test of time and is perfect for the wing-back role.

So, let's take a look at the 28-year-old's impressive stats for 2019/20.

Goals and assists

When it comes to attack-minded defenders, Doherty is one of the best around – and that is no exaggeration.

He has had a hand in a massive 30 goals across all competitions over the past two seasons.

Doherty has scored 15 goals (eight this season, seven last) in that time and provided 15 assists (five this season, 10 last).

Only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold – widely recognised as one of the greatest full-backs in the world – has had more direct goal involvements during that period, with 35.

Doherty added to his assist tally last time out as his flick across goal after a perfectly-timed run – latching onto Joao Moutinho's through-ball – put it on a silver platter for Daniel Podence to finish in Monday's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

In what is a bit of a surprise, he has not netted since the Premier League's restart. He would love to put a 10-game scoreless streak to an end in Sunday's massive encounter with Chelsea.

Headers

Doherty may not be the most physically-imposing player on Wolves' books, but he is dominant in the air.

He has won 131 headers in the top flight this term, which is the most out of Nuno Espirito Santo's stars – Romain Saiss is second with 117 while nobody else has broken into triple figures.

On the overall top-flight list, Doherty is 13th, and top of the pile – although seen as a flop by many – is West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, with 213.

Doherty's aerial prowess has, no doubt, helped Wolves keep 13 clean sheets in the league.

Against Palace, he won eight aerial duels – the most of anyone on the pitch. He also chipped in with four tackles against the Eagles, putting him joint top with Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves.

He never shies away from a battle – in the air or on the floor.

Clearances and interceptions

While not quite leading the way for Wolves in these areas, Doherty still finds himself towards the top.

His 47 clearances put him fifth in the gold and black chart, and his 40 interceptions leave him fifth in that regard as well.

He has also made 54 tackles and not been guilty of any errors which have led to goals.

The stats show that Doherty, while most notably an attacking threat for Nuno's charges over the past couple of years, certainly does his bit defensively.

He very much contributes at both ends of the pitch, and you would struggle to find someone who offers the same all-round package as the man who has been at Wolves since 2010.

Surely, he will continue to play a key role in the years to come.