Ruben Neves: The pressure fires Wolves on

A vital 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side head to Chelsea on Sunday knowing a victory will seal sixth place in the Premier League – and another campaign in the Europa.

The onus was very much on Wolves grabbing all three points against the Eagles, and having done so, Neves & Co are relishing having something big to play for ahead of what will be a dramatic final day at Stamford Bridge.

“That’s our philosophy, going game by game, like we’ve said a lot of times before,” said Neves.

“We change that pressure into motivation for us.

“We want to win every game – that’s what we try to do.

“So, that’s it, and there’s one big game to go.”

Despite what happens at the weekend in the capital, though, Wolves have managed to surpass their points tally from last season.

They picked up 57 points as they finished seventh last term, and now they are on 59.

Advertising

When asked if he is proud of that achievement, midfield maestro Neves said: “Of course.

“We always want to improve, and having more points than we achieved last season is a sign that we’re improving.

“It’s really hard to do that in the Premier League, but we did it, so we’re really happy for it. But we still have one game to go.”

Wolves ran out comfortable winners against Palace, in their last league game of the season at Molineux, even though they were not at their best. Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro Otto got the goals.

Advertising

And Neves feels that result – coming off the back of a gutting last-gasp draw at Burnley – acted as another example of the side’s progress.

“We always want to be better than before, and we showed again that we are a team that always wants to improve,” added Neves.

“We had a great game at Burnley, controlled it, but the result was not fair for us, so we reacted really well – like we did a lot of times before.

“It’s all about bouncing back, and we showed again that we can bounce back from other results.”

Nuno also feels his players – who have played a whopping 56 games in a season that has lasted almost a whole year – are enjoying the responsibility, as he said: “Of course.

“Every day, we all have to be committed and responsible.

“It’s our obligation. We cannot switch off, even for one day.”