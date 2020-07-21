Wolves 2 Crystal Palace 0 – Player ratings

Rui Patricio

A 13th clean sheet of the season for the Portuguese, who had a few saves to make – albeit nothing major. 7

Leander Dendoncker

A surprise to see him back in defence, but the Belgian put in a fairly solid display against Zaha. Such a useful player for Nuno to have. 7

Conor Coady

Laughed as he caught Ayew, who let out an over-the-top shriek, for a booking. On the whole, he kept the Palace striker pretty quiet. 7

Willy Boly

Caught napping by Zaha, who then set up Schlupp for Palace's big chance, and was lucky the visitors did not take advantage. Better in the second half. 6

Matt Doherty

Latched onto Moutinho's magnificent pass and squared the ball across goal for Podence to finish. His fifth assist of the season, and a steady performance. 7

Joao Moutinho

Unlocked the Palace defence with that beautifully-weighted lofted ball to Doherty. A proper moment of class from the Portuguese to break the deadlock and set Wolves on their way. Lovely. 8

Ruben Neves

Kept things ticking over very nicely in the second half with his precise passing. Him and Wolves were especially comfortable once two goals ahead. 7

Jonny Castro Otto

A brilliant finish from the Spaniard to make sure of the win. It seemed, for a second, he had taken too long, but he found the far corner in fantastic fashion. 7

Adama Traore

Young full-back Mitchell did alright against Traore considering it was his league debut, but the Wolves man got the better of him for the second goal. Turned on the style to wrap things up. 7

Raul Jimenez

Created a half-chance early on through some tenacious work, shooting into the arms of Guaita from a tight angle, but, overall, a quiet game for him. 6

Daniel Podence

Nuno gave the £17million man his third start in a row, and his faith was rewarded. Podence found himself in the right place at the right time to open the scoring – and his Wolves account. Was busy throughout and drew a fair few fouls from the Eagles, too. 8

Subs

Diogo Jota (for Podence, 71)

Only had a few touches. N/A

Pedro Neto (for Traore, 81)

Same as Jota. N/A

Not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Saiss, Vinagre, Buur, Jordao, Gibbs-White