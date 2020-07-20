Lockdown is tough for Wolves boss Nuno

Wolves have a crucial clash with Crystal Palace tonight (8.15pm) as they aim to seal a Europa League berth.

And while firmly focused on the task at hand, Nuno has not been able to see his wife and three children – back in Portugal – since the club started training again in early May, due to travel restrictions imposed amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It’s very hard to prepare a football team the way we are preparing now,” said Nuno.

“Not only to work, but it’s difficult to live in these circumstances. In this situation, some of us are not allowed our freedom.

“It has been restrained in a way that nobody can understand. If I want to go back and visit my family, I cannot do it.

“So, it’s not affecting only football, but it’s affecting your life. Your freedom has really been compromised.”

Since the restart, Nuno has overseen four victories, two losses and a draw, so Wolves are in control of their own destiny ahead of facing Palace – and then travelling to Chelsea on Sunday.

But when asked how not being able to see his family – who he would usually go back and see, or who would frequently fly over to visit him – has affected him mentally, Nuno said: “A lot. But it’s not only me – it’s everybody. Our mission now is to do whatever we can to make the football enjoyable. This is our mission as professionals in football. Everybody has to do their best until things can go back to normal.”

Nuno does not know when he will be able to see his family again yet but hopes it will be soon.

The Wolves chief was also asked if the pandemic will affect the transfer market, and he added: “There will be a huge impact. Us as a club, we have to prepare. Football is full of surprises, but I don’t expect big amounts of money involved in the transfer window, generally.”