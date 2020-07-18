Nuno so proud of Wolves heading into crucial clash

Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace at Molineux (8.15pm) is must-win as Wolves look to secure a Europa League spot.

It will be their 56th game of the season, which began – in the Europa qualifiers – all the way back on July 25 last year against Northern Irish outfit Crusaders.

And when asked if he takes pride in the work Wolves have put in to get to this point – sixth in the table with two Premier League games to go – Nuno said: “Of course. Always.

“The players have been immensely committed since the beginning.

“I feel really proud of the way that we have operated as a group for so long.”

Wolves’ astonishing lack of injuries over the past couple of years has been acknowledged far and wide – and rightly so – but Nuno has also praised the mental resilience of his players.

“Yes, of course, when you are involved in so many games as we have been already, having the will and belief to go again – over and over again,” he said.

“It’s day by day and game by game, so it can only make us proud.

“A lot of credit must go to the players for it.”

Back on the physical front, Wolves are not thought to have any major issues heading into the Eagles encounter, though Nuno did add: “Always, after a game, we have issues to assess.

“The important thing is to recover well. We have a couple of days to go before the game.

“But the games come so fast, so we have to recover and prepare.”