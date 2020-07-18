Menu

Advertising

E&S Wolves Podcast Episode 167: Don't Look Back in Anger

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards bring you episode 167 of the Wolves poddy after an incredibly eventful week.

Wolves podcast with Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

The race for Europe looks like it's going to come down to the wire as Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs and Arsenal battle for a probable two spots.

The boys discuss the fallout from Burnley and whether European competition is needed next season in order to keep the club's top stars.

We preview the crucial Palace game and answer all your questions in a marathon poddy!

Wolves Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@NathanJudah

Digital Sports Editor of the Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News