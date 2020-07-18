Advertising
E&S Wolves Podcast Episode 167: Don't Look Back in Anger
Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards bring you episode 167 of the Wolves poddy after an incredibly eventful week.
The race for Europe looks like it's going to come down to the wire as Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs and Arsenal battle for a probable two spots.
The boys discuss the fallout from Burnley and whether European competition is needed next season in order to keep the club's top stars.
We preview the crucial Palace game and answer all your questions in a marathon poddy!
