Wolves captain Conor Coady fumes at controversial penalty call

Wolves were on cloud nine after Raul Jimenez's wonderful volley but were brought back down to earth by a hugely controversial decision to award the hosts a spot-kick.

Matt Doherty was deemed to have handled the ball as Chris Wood attempted an overhead kick, VAR backing Mike Dean up, and Wood hammered home for a share of the spoils.

A very tough one to take, and captain Coady said: "I don't think it was. I've seen it back, and I don't think it is.

"Doc's trying to protect his face as he thinks he's going to get kicked. That's how it is.

"It was never going to get overruled anyway as they don't overrule referees, do they?

"It was never going to get overruled after he gave it. I've watched it back there and I don't think it's a penalty."

Coady would also admit Wolves should have 'handled the game better', but the penalty was the big talking point.

It would have been a huge three points in the race for European football, but now Monday's clash with Crystal Palace has become must-win.

Advertising

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he had not seen the penalty footage, but said: "We played good. We were organised, we pressed and didn't let Burnley play.

"We were always aggressive and we had good spells with the ball, created situations.

"It was a fantastic goal from Raul, and we were settled in the game, until the final moments.

"But I think we played a good game. It's always hard to take, every goal you concede is hard to take. In the final moments, it's even harder.

Advertising

"This is what we must look at and try to avoid, to improve for the next one."

Wolves were left cursing their luck after also conceding late on to lose at Sheffield United in their previous outing on the road.

"First half we were good, and the second half. We were always in control - very well in the middle of the park," said Nuno.

"We pressed high and recovered balls and didn't allow Burnley to play. The team was good, and we played very well in certain moments."

He added: "It was a good game and the team was always in control, managing the game.

"Then, after that, what you have to see is when you play good you have to have justice in the game. Sometimes this is not football. Let’s go for the next one."