Wolves boss Nuno taking it day by day with dad-to-be Raul Jimenez

Star striker Jimenez and his girlfriend Daniela Basso are expecting their first child together.

A baby girl is due within the next couple of weeks – although they had initially been told it was a boy ahead of a gender reveal at Molineux – meaning the 25-goal centre forward could miss one of Wolves’ final Premier League matches as they aim to secure a European spot.

But Nuno, with his sixth-placed charges heading to Burnley, said: “I’ve been speaking with Raul, but only wishing that everything goes well.

“It’s a big, big moment in his life, so we are hoping that everything goes well with his partner and his baby.”

When asked if Jimenez will be granted time off for the birth should the situation arise and about a back-up plan for his Wolves side, Nuno added: “We don’t know when his partner will have a beautiful baby. I don’t know. We’ll just wait and see.”

Nuno, ultimately, is focusing on the day-to-day, with Jimenez firmly involved.

The Mexican got back among the goals against Everton on Sunday – continuing his 100 per cent record from the penalty spot in the Premier League – and is expected to lead the line again at Turf Moor.

“I think that he’s ready. He is competing well,” said Nuno.

Advertising

“We just want him to do what he usually does for the team – the big, big work he does every minute of every game. Then, it’s his talent.”

Diogo Jota also boosted his chances of starting against the Clarets by ending his drought against the Toffees, wrapping up the 3-0 victory in style.

The Portuguese had not found the net since the top-flight restart, but did so in emphatic style after a wonderful pass from compatriot Ruben Neves.

Jota – perhaps the man who would fill the void if Jimenez was to miss one of the upcoming games – is on 16 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Advertising

And Nuno insists that strike will have not only lifted Jota’s mood going into these final few league matches, but given everyone a lift.

“Not only him, but all the squad’s confidence,” said Nuno.

“It’s always good when a player that you like so much, like Diogo, with the commitment he has every day of his life, helps the team.

“When he achieves this moment, it’s important for him, and us.”