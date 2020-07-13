Wolves 3 Everton 0 – Player ratings

Rui Patricio

Will be pleased to have kept Everton at bay. Denied Calvert-Lewin early on by getting down quickly – the only save of note he had to make.

His quick thinking released Jota, who squared it to Traore for what should have been a fourth. 7

Willy Boly

After shaky displays against both Arsenal and Sheffield United, Boly looked much more assured against the Toffees.

Was not massively tested by them all afternoon and went about his business without any fuss. 7

Conor Coady

Will have been very happy with the clean sheet – not only because the two matches beforehand were poor, but because he is an avid Liverpool fan.

Advertising

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison did very little to knock Wolves' skipper off course. 7

Romain Saiss

Similarly to the other two centre-halves, Saiss was able to just do a solid job.

He never had an Everton attacker running directly at him and asking serious questions, so it was a straightforward afternoon for him. 7

Advertising

Matt Doherty

Not quite at his rip-roaring best. Doherty, though, got forward more than he did at Bramall Lane and linked up with both Neto and Podence, who were happy to switch flanks in the first half. 7

Leander Dendoncker

Justified his inclusion with a very busy display in the middle of the park, breaking up play frequently and passing it around nicely.

Got on the scoresheet with a deft header and is starting to become a proper goal threat now. 8

Ruben Neves

Never mind world-class, his outrageous crossfield pass to set up Jota's goal was from a whole other planet.

That came just after another superb ball to Jota. Wolves' sharpest player since the restart. 9

Jonny Castro Otto

Given next to nothing to worry about by the ineffective Walcott.

On the front foot, he was often there when Podence or Neto needed support. 7

Pedro Neto

Shame to see him pick up a knock and forced off but, before that, the Portuguese was full of life.

Sent over a gorgeous free-kick for Dendoncker to head home, making it 2-0, and impressed with his fancy footwork. 8

Raul Jimenez

While not in the thick of the action, Jimenez did what we had to do.

As cool as they come from the spot, having scored all six of his Premier League penalties. 7

Daniel Podence

Well, the wait was worth it. It was so exciting to finally see Podence in the starting line-up, and he did not disappoint.

Won the penalty and reads the game so well – playing intricate passes – while he almost scored a couple. More of the same, please. 9

Subs

Diogo Jota (for Neto, 56)

Dusted himself down after a disappointing miss and got back amongst the goals in style. 8

Adama Traore (for Podence, 70)

Should have made it four but rattled the bar. 6

Joao Moutinho (for Jimenez, 77)

N/A

Not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Vinagre, Buur, Jordao, Gibbs-White