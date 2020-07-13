Raul Jimenez: Wolves are on the way to hitting top form

The striker scored his 25th goal of the season as Nuno Espirito Santo's side comfortably beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

Manchester City's reprieve by CAS after they successfully appealed their two-year European ban means only the top four will reach the Champions League.

Wolves are sixth and end their season at Chelsea on July 26 - 366 days after they started the campaign in a Europa League qualifier against Crusaders in Belfast but Jimenez insisted they will not run out of gas.

He said: "We've been playing a lot of games this season. We are the Premier League team who has played the most games this season, but we are going in our best form again.

"It's difficult because we have a very difficult schedule now, but I know that everyone is in their best form, we bounced back and we here we are.

"We have to keep going, keep doing the same things that we did today, because those are the things that bring us here to fight for the Europa positions. That what we have in mind, so we have to keep going like this."

Jimenez opened the scoring from the spot after Lucas Digne fouled Daniel Podence before Leander Dendoncker's header made it 2-0 immediately after the break and Diogo Jota wrapped up the scoring.

"I'm very happy for this win, we knew that we had a good opportunity, so I'm proud of the team,"said Jimenez.

"It's important to come back to get into our route and where we want to be, so it was difficult to lose matches and now come here to our home and bounce back like this, it's very important for our aspirations."