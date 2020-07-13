Menu

Manchester City's Uefa ban overturned: What it means for Wolves

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves' quest for more European football has been made tougher after Manchester City's appeal against a Uefa ban was successful.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Initially stopped from competing in either the Champions League or Europa League for two years for breaching financial fair play rules, City have now had the decision overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It means they are free to play in the Champions League next season and, as a result, the race for Europe in the Premier League is now even tighter.

What it all means

So, with City back in, the dynamic has changed for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side.

As it stands, the top four in the Premier League will qualify for the Champions League.

Fifth will get into the Europa League, and so will sixth – that place passed down because of City winning the Carabao Cup.

And if Arsenal do not win the FA Cup, seventh will also get into the Europa League – but have to go through the qualifying rounds, as Wolves did earlier this season.

If the Gunners do win the FA Cup, whoever finishes sixth will have to go through the Europa's qualifying rounds.

Wolves are currently sixth in the top flight and still in with a shout of reaching the top four, with three league matches left to play.

They could also reach the Champions League through winning the Europa League, with them currently midway through a last-16 clash with Greek side Olympiacos.

Wolves Football Sport
