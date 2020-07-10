Wolves v Olympiacos in Europa League to be held at Molineux

Uefa have ended fears of the clash being incorporated into the mini-tournament in Germany, which has been put together to see out the competition in August.

The return leg will go ahead behind-closed-doors at Molineux on August 5 or 6, after the first ended 1-1 without fans in Greece in March.

Wolves will also find out tomorrow at midday what awaits them if they beat Olympiacos, with the quarter-final and semi-final draws taking place.

Wing-back Jonny Castro Otto has highlighted the need to seal European football once more, too, insisting it 'obviously helps you grow as a footballer'.

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges were in with a shout of claiming a Champions League spot via the Premier League last week, but two defeats have left the chances of that very slim.

Still sixth in the table, the onus is now on sealing a Europa League berth again – even though they remain in that competition and could even get into the Champions League through winning it.

The next test is against Everton at Molineux on Sunday (12pm), and Otto told Sky Sports: "Everton is what we need to focus on but European football is important for us because it obviously helps you grow as a footballer.

"We have been in the Premier League for two years and it has been really hard, working all year round to achieve good results.

"We are still working very hard for European competitions and there are only four matches to decide the final classification. We are very close now to deciding what is going to happen."

Wolves go into the clash with the Toffees having suffered a painful loss at Sheffield United on Wednesday night, with John Egan's last-gasp header sealing the victory for the hosts.

But Otto is looking to use the frustration from that to respond in the right manner against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"Of course you think about it," he said.

"But then you realise that you just have to get over it.

"That's hard. Really difficult. But we are playing again against Everton, so we have to try to get some more points."

Otto added: "It is pretty much like Christmas. There are a lot more games and it is difficult but we are in good shape.

"All we need to do is keep going until the end because we are nearly there."