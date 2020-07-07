Pedro Neto: We’re missing all the Wolves fans

After suffering their first loss since the Premier League’s restart at the hands of Arsenal, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are travelling to Sheffield United tomorrow (6pm).

The onus is on putting things right after losing ground in the Champions League race, although winger Neto admits it is hard to get going in empty stadiums.

“It’s very difficult. Of course, we compete to win, but the most beautiful thing is to have that atmosphere inside the stadium,” said Neto.

“The Premier League is not only the best championship in the world because of the way the games are played, but because of the fans.

“It’s difficult for us to play without our fantastic fans, but we have to turn the game to us, hear our voices on the pitch, and try to maintain the game so we can win it.

“Our fans give us very good support and, usually, we can change a game because of them.

“When you are losing, they keep pushing you, but as the coach said, we have to just think about us and win the games without them.”

Wolves remain in a strong position – sixth and only three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Advertising

And while Neto claims they are not paying attention to the table, he does admit they need to press the teams above them.

“We aren’t looking at the table, we’re only looking at the next game,” added Neto.

“Sheffield are a very good team. We saw that in the first game we had with them.

“We go game-by-game, and we will see what happens in the end.

“But we want to press the teams above us and stay near to the other teams.”