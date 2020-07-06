Wolves boss Nuno: It was not one of our best ones

Wolves remain sixth but have lost ground on their Europe-chasing rivals after goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners.

And Nuno, who would also confirm Daniel Podence's absence from the squad was down to travelling to Portugal for a 'personal issue' and having to self-isolate for 14 days upon his return, said: "It was not one of the best ones.

"The first half was not so good, but it was very balanced.

"Arsenal didn't create a situation but we were disorganised (for the opener) - a mistake there.

"The first half was not a good one. The second half, we started better, with urgency. We were on the front foot and created problems.

"There was a moment where we had a clear chance but as the game goes by, we knew Arsenal were dangerous on the counter-attack.

"They're a good team with talented players and like I say, not one of the best ones."

Saka broke the deadlock shortly before the interval while Lacazette scored towards the end, just after coming on as a substitute.

And Nuno said on the goals: "The first one, we were out of position. The second one I cannot judge as I was very far away.

"But it's something we have to look at - the process is always the same."

Fans, meanwhile, were surprised to see £17million January signing Podence not involved.

But Nuno explained the situation as he added: "Daniel had to travel to Portugal to take care of something really important - a personal issue he had to solve.

"So, the moment he returned, we had to follow the guidelines of the government.

"He's tested already and tested negative, but he has to stay at home."