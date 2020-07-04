Nuno: Conor Coady can be a record breaker for Wolves

Skipper Coady, on Friday, celebrated five years with Wolves, who are preparing to go up against Arsenal at Molineux.

Converted to a sweeper by Nuno – something the boss insists was down to ‘luck’ because of being a player down in training – the Liverpudlian is on 105 consecutive appearances and chasing down Phil Parkes’ record of 127.

And Nuno, asked if Coady will break that record, said: “He has all the chances, as long as he keeps committing himself as he does every day.

“He’s the voice of the team and it starts there with the way we organise – everything.

“Everybody has realised the importance and talent of Coady, every day.

“There are not many players who have played the games at the high standard that he has.

"We are pleased with Conor and how he has performed week in and week out. Long may it continue.”

Nuno, while praising his captain, remains relaxed over his contract situation and is instead focusing on finishing the season strongly.

Nuno is celebrating his own milestone as the clash with Gunners is going to be his 150th Wolves match.

Supporters are hoping the Portuguese – whose side enter the weekend sixth in the Premier League table and firmly in the race for the Champions League – hits many more milestones in the future.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but he cut a calm figure as he said: “I think things should be addressed in the right moments.

"You know me. Now is not the moment to talk about that.

"We have major things to concern (about) now. The main one is Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Nuno is up for the Premier League manager of the month award for June. Coady and Raul Jimenez are up for the player gong, and Pedro Neto up for the goal prize after his West Ham stunner.