Willy Boly: I want to hit the heights with Wolves

The 29-year-old centre-half has been fantastic since he arrived in 2017, initially on loan from Porto.

As Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges have shot up the Premier League – and thrived in the Europa League – some of the key players, including Boly, have been linked with moves away.

But when asked what the future holds for him, he said: “Sometimes I speak to some friends and they ask me what I want to do in the future.

“Seriously, I’m 29 now, and what I want to do as a player is for Wolves to be very high.

“Imagine if in 10 years time Wolves are playing in the Champions League, et cetera, then I can say ‘I started with this project’.

“I would be very, very proud. This is my mind now.”

Wolves, though, could even get into the Champions League this term.

Currently in sixth place, they take on Arsenal at Molineux tomorrow (5.30pm), hoping to pick up another win after managing three from three since the restart.

Boly is aware that getting into Europe’s premier competition is very much a possibility, too, but says the squad are not getting carried away.

“We don’t have a target, particularly now,” said Boly.

“We know we could play in the Champions League, but we don’t talk about this.

“We just think about Arsenal and know how we have to play.

“If at the end of the season we’re playing Chelsea and have to fight for the Champions League, then we’ll talk about the possibility.

“But for now, anything can happen, so we will just relax, play and enjoy. The good thing we have is that we don’t have a target.

“The only target we have is the next game.

“We just work as a team and when we start the game, everybody knows what they have to do, so it’s very simple for us.

“If we do the work that we did in the week, we’ll be happy. We don’t say we have to finish in this position, we just play game after game.”

Boly rarely does interviews but also took the time to answer fan questions on social media.

One asked him about joining the Gunners, and he emphatically said: “No, never. Arsenal is a very good team, everybody can notice that, but we are not afraid of Arsenal.

“I don’t have to go to Arsenal. Maybe if all the (Wolves) team goes there, I would probably be there.”