Matt Doherty: Wolves' Premier League position no fluke

After finishing seventh in the top flight last campaign, Nuno Espirito Santo's side appear on course to do even better this time around.

With just six games left, they are firmly in the Champions League hunt having won three from three since the restart.

And Doherty, on the strength of the team, said: "Obviously, confidence comes into it a lot as well.

"We're all pretty confident and all at the age where we're just playing with freedom.

"The manager gives us the freedom to go and play, although we're disciplined.

"We're doing everything, preparing properly. We're doing everything possible and working hard.

"And with that hard work, you're going to see positive results.

"That's exactly what's happened. So, it's not by chance or fluke, or anything like that.

"We're really working hard on the training ground, doing everything we possibly can preparation-wise, and it's just working on the pitch at the moment. Long may it continue."

Since the league got back going, Wolves have beaten West Ham, Bournemouth and Villa – and not conceded a goal.

Doherty, who has been with the club since 2010, feels how the club handled the break, almost being a step ahead of the curve, has helped in that regard, too.

"There was just lots of little things that they didn't have to do, which all added up in the end," he said.

"Even just getting the place ready for when we came back, they've been instrumental in us getting these results.

"If they didn't do all the work they did to prepare us, we might still have won the games – but we wouldn't have been in the shape we're in and with such confidence."

Next up for Wolves is a clash with Arsenal, who Doherty grew up supporting.

He added: "I guess we were desperate to get back. It does help given where we are in the league.

"It's probably different for teams who are 15th or 16th, but it was just looking like it would be a really exciting finish when we stopped.

"We had just beaten Tottenham and felt that was a huge win. It was probably a bad time to stop, but we've shown our professionalism to come back and keep carrying on with the three wins. It's all good."