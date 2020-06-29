Wolves boss Nuno wants six of the best to finish season

Nuno’s side took another sizeable step towards more European football, and perhaps even the Champions League, by beating Villa 1-0 on Saturday.

That made it three wins from three games since the campaign resumed behind-closed-doors – not conceding in any of those matches either.

And when asked how things have gone over the past week or so, Nuno said: “Fantastically well.

“But we know what is in front of us is very tough. So, we know how we have done things. But now, it’s about how we prepare for the next one.

“We have to find new solutions and we have to reinvent ourselves for a tough challenge.”

Wolves now have six fixtures left, with the next of those coming against Arsenal at Molineux on Saturday (5.30pm).

Nuno is glad to have a full week of training at Compton ahead of facing the Gunners, and said: “This week is a week where we can review things and try to analyse.

“We haven’t had much time on the training pitch, so it’s about finding ways to pass the right information onto the players.

“There’s always room to improve – always. The most difficult thing is to sustain your level of performance, sustain your standards, and remotivate yourself game after game.

“So, let’s keep on working.”

Leander Dendoncker got the winner at Villa Park, bursting up from midfield and emphatically finding the bottom corner.

Diogo Jota, though, missed a gilt-edged opportunity to score before that when Orjan Nyland messed up a throw.

The Portuguese blazed over when he had time to control and pick his spot – and was then taken off for Adama Traore on the hour mark. Jota has not scored since the term got back going, but Wolves chief Nuno has backed him to find the net soon.

“He found himself in that situation and took a shot on goal,” added Nuno.

“It was slightly out, but we know Diogo, he is amazing with the way he creates – what he gives to the team.

“The talent will come and the ball will go in, naturally, as long as we keep this team dynamic.”