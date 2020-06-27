Wolves boss Nuno: Daniel Podence is preparing for his chance

The 24-year-old has had his game time limited this season since joining the club in January from Greek side Olympiacos.

Podence is not the first Nuno signing to have a slow start, however, as it took Leander Dendoncker four months to get his first Premier League game for the club.

When asked if the tricky winger is waiting for this chance, Nuno insisted that Podence’s time will come.

“It’s preparing. He’s preparing himself for the chance,” Nuno said. “It’s totally different than waiting, nobody waits for nothing.

“Daniel joined us in January, (he has) talent. A quality player.

“We have to go inside the dynamics of the team and he must recognise it. It’s a long process.

“But I will stick by my player, Daniel knows that he has my confidence.

“Everybody works hard in the background.

“Nobody waits for nothing, it’s about preparing yourself for the moment to come.”

Meanwhile, Nuno says he does not listen to speculation about his biggest stars or consider whether Champions League qualification is a must to keep them.

“We don’t think about that,” he added. “What we know is, and we are 100 per cent sure, that we are happy here.

“We are building something together. It’s not about one view. We are building something very special that is a very strong bond of unity.

“So what happens outside is speculation – all these things just don’t go inside of us. We don’t allow it.”

Following the club’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth, striker Raul Jimenez declared that Wolves should ‘dream big’ as they chase down the Premier League’s top four.

Nuno’s style is never to discuss the future and after speaking to Jimenez about his comments, the boss wants his talking to be done on the pitch.

“Yes I spoke with him. What do you have to do? Play and compete tomorrow.

“Don’t dream about it the day before.

“What I said was we cannot fool ourselves. We have an idea and no one goes away from that idea.

“Spontaneous conversations can happen – anyone can think anything or dream about being whatever.

“What is really important is what you do to achieve things. Raul does it every minute of every day. So he can say whatever he wants.”