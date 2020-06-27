Nuno: Future is promising for former Wolves man Bright Enobakhare

The 22-year-old came through the Wolves youth system and in 2015 made his professional bow.

The Nigerian made 26 appearances in all competitions when Wolves lifted the Championship title in 2017/18 – starting the first five league games of the season.

Once Wolves returned to the Premier League, Enobakhare was sent out on three loan spells before leaving the club permanently last month.

Now, he has signed with Greek side AEK Athens and Nuno believes there is still a promising future for him.

“Bright is a special player, he was with us in the Championship and he was in the starting XI for those first games,” Nuno said.

“He has so much talent, but Bright was one of the players that we were not able to be with as much as we wanted to keep on improving him.

“At the same time, I love him very much and it was a pleasure to work with him.

“I think he can be a top player, but he made mistakes and sometimes things don’t work out.”

Since Nuno’s arrival at Wolves, the club has been on an upward trajectory as the most talented squad in the West Midlands.

The balance of power is tipping in Wolves’ favour in the region and Nuno believes the club is showing some of the ‘strength’ of past glory – while Villa are going through a difficult period.

“What I know is we’re talking about two huge clubs that have well represented the West Midlands region for a long period of time,” he said. History says it’s not a flat line – there’s ups and downs, it’s like life.

“In the bad moments you have to react, you have to bounce back and improve.

“It’s happened through time but what I see from Wolves now is we’ve been able to regain that strength that the club had in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. So much has changed – it’s harder now, it requires more from you, but we are very proud that once again, Wolves have become something that everybody talks about, everybody sees and, more importantly for me, our fans enjoy. This is my obsession.”