Wolves captain Conor Coady fired up for Aston Villa clash

After beating West Ham 2-0 and Bournemouth 1-0, Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges are making the short trip to Villa Park (12.30pm).

They have taken maximum points against the current bottom four so far this term, and Coady said: “It’s Villa. It’s such a quick turnaround, but it’s something we’ve been used to this season because of the amount of games we’ve had.

“It’s something that we’re really looking forward to, honestly.

“I think everybody in our changing room is just happy to have football back.

“We just want to keep playing as much as possible. The lads are loving it, being back involved and having Premier League games – fighting for things.

“It’s not the same as you’ll never replace those supporters but in terms of having football back, that’s all we wanted. It’s about finishing off the season we have loved so much.”

Wolves, sitting pretty in sixth, have made a drastic improvement against teams lower in the table this term, picking up 26 points against the bottom six as opposed to 14 last season.

On that, Coady added: “As a team, we are always looking to improve. There’ll always be things you can improve.

“We’re not a perfect team. Our manager tries to improve us every single week.

“He’s said in games like that we need to be more patient in possession, not force the situation all the time, counter-attack all the time and use the pace we have all the time.

“It’s trying to move teams and open gaps, and it was the same on Wednesday as Bournemouth were very organised. It is important we stick to those principles.”