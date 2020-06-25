Wolves 1 Bournemouth 0 – Player ratings

Rui Patricio

Another clean sheet for the Portuguese. Did not have to make a big save of note, but claimed a few crosses and commanded his area well again. 7

Willy Boly

Was not forced into major action but looked so solid throughout, as he tends to do. A calming presence who the Cherries simply could not get past. 8

Conor Coady

As was the case at West Ham, Wolves' captain could constantly be heard barking out orders and offering words of encouragement. Nice outing. 7

Romain Saiss

Was a little shaky in the first half at the London Stadium last weekend, and he was not really at his best again. Picked up a booking for cynically taking down Wilson. Not bad, but not at his sharpest. 6

Matt Doherty

Was regularly an option going forward, especially in the second half. He just does not seem to tire, always running down that right flank. 7

Joao Moutinho

Although outnumbered in midfield, Moutinho and Neves still had good games. The veteran largely kept things simple, passing it around efficiently. 7

Ruben Neves

Not quite as impressive as he was against the Hammers, but Neves still covered plenty of ground in midfield. Took one for the team in the first half, picking up a booking as he stopped a Bournemouth counter dead in its tracks. 7

Jonny Castro Otto

Nothing particularly flashy from the Spaniard, but put in yet another committed display and played his part in keeping a clean sheet. 7

Adama Traore

What a cross it was to Jimenez for the winner. Was not his most eye-catching performance, but the delivery was exquisite and, again, made all the difference. 8

Raul Jimenez

Four goals in four games against the Cherries, and 24 in all competitions now – the most of any Premier League player this term. Those statistics speak for themselves. An incredible striker. 8

Diogo Jota

Not quite his night, although not for the want of trying. Seemed to be targeted by the Cherries and was effectively crowded out for most of his hour on the pitch. He will be determined to come back firing against Villa, though. 6

Subs

Pedro Neto (for Jota, 61)

Another impressive outing as a substitute. Tore through the Bournemouth defence with his exceptional speed and should have scored late on – but it was not to be. 7

Leander Dendoncker (for Traore, 72)

Brought on to shore up the midfield, Dendoncker did exactly that – putting himself about and keeping things ticking over nicely. 7

Daniel Podence (for Jimenez, 90)

N/A

Morgan Gibbs-White (for Moutinho, 90)

N/A

Not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Buur, Vinagre, Jordao