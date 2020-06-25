Nuno so proud with Wolves' strong Premier League restart

Wolves kept up the momentum by beating Bournemouth 1-0 at an empty Molineux tonight, after winning 2-0 at West Ham last weekend.

Raul Jimenez scored again - once more from an Adama Traore cross - and Nuno's men are looking good in their aim to seal more European football, sitting sixth in the top flight.

"It is a tough period - we are in the middle of a pandemic and it's very hard," said Nuno.

"Even now, it's so hard to prepare a team properly because of all the protocols we have to deal with.

"So, I'm really proud of the patience of the players, the dedication and acceptance of all these things - not being able to share a dressing room as a squad.

"I'm very, very proud of that - the patience and the dedication of all the players, achieving the improvement we need.

"And I truly believe this moment of football we see will only get better as we go by for all the teams."

Wolves found themselves frustrated by the struggling Cherries during the first half, with Nuno even admitting it was a 'poor' first 45.

But in a largely similar fashion to what we saw at the London Stadium, they broke the deadlock on the hour mark as Traore's perfect delivery was nodded home by Jimenez.

"I think we should look at the game as two totally different halves," said Nuno.

"I will dare to say that the first half was a poor half of football, as both teams were very organised. It was very tight and we were not able to circulate the ball as fast as we can.

"But we stayed organised and in shape, and in the second half, we became different. We were more on the front foot and started creating situations in wide areas.

"We were able to make Bournemouth deep in the pitch and in the second half, we were much better."

In what would have been an almost exact repeat of the Hammers triumph, Pedro Neto nearly made it 2-0 late on but dragged his one-on-one effort wide.

"I'm sad for him as he doesn't usually produce such good things and is not able to finish his actions," said Nuno.

"We have to work really hard as he has so much talent. We must improve him."

Still, it was a sweet victory for Wolves - and especially for Jimenez, grabbing his 24th of the campaign.

"It feels amazing, we've worked very hard the last couple of weeks before we started again," added Jimenez.

"We've made it great on the pitch and like this as a pack, we can achieve anything.

"It's difficult against these kind of teams that are looking for one mistake, but we were patient. We got our chance and scored."