Wolves boss Nuno: Let’s do it for the fans!

Nuno’s charges strengthened their push for more European football by resuming the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at West Ham this past weekend.

And now, they are taking on another relegation-threatened side in Bournemouth.

The game will take place at an empty Molineux, but Nuno – whose men currently sit sixth in the table – said: “I think we were able to show in the previous game that we haven’t changed.

“So, let’s not change what we have between us. We are together in this.

“The team will work as hard as possible for our fans. This is the spirit.”

Nuno stated after the victory over the Hammers – coming thanks to a Raul Jimenez header and beautiful Pedro Neto volley – that football is far less enjoyable with no fans in the ground.

And he also says the gold and black faithful’s presence at Molineux will be sorely missed.

“We’re going to miss them – the buzz, the sounds, the atmosphere,” said Nuno.

“What Molineux gives to us, it’s irreplaceable.

“But we have to compete, this is what is important.

“Let’s try to focus. On the pitch, let’s try to focus. We will do so.

“We’ll prepare well and try to make our fans at home happy.”

Supporters were certainly happy with the strong display at the London Stadium, and are hoping another season of European football can be guaranteed.

Wolves appear well-placed to do just that via the league, but they could even claim a Champions League through winning the Europa League.

The Europa campaign – Wolves currently in the last 16, having drawn the first leg 1-1 with Greek club Olympiacos – will resume in August, after the league term is done.

And when asked if it is nice to be able to focus solely on the league for now, Nuno added: “At the same time, the schedule is almost the same. It’s almost like starting a new season, and in the first week of competition there’s three games in a row.

“There’s not many days between that, so it’s hard for every team.

“It’s a challenge for every team, the protocols, so we have to adapt.

“It’s equally as challenging as a tight schedule during the Premier League and the Europa League.”