Wolves' Pedro Neto delighted to have laid down marker

The 20-year-old Portuguese winger scored a wonderful volley to wrap up a 2-0 victory at West Ham on Saturday.

Coming off the bench and changing the game along with Adama Traore, Neto boosted his chances of getting a start against Bournemouth tomorrow night at Molineux (6pm).

And he said: “In the lockdown, I trained hard to come back to what I was before.

“So, I think it was a good way to start after those months that were difficult.

“During those three months, I tried to train hard and become stronger.

“I keep looking to work hard every day and get better – so I can help the team in many ways.”

Brought in last summer from Lazio, not many knew what to expect from Neto, but he has impressed greatly.

His superb strike against the Hammers was his fifth of the season.

“The people, of course, did not know me before I came, so I’ve tried to show the club and the fans what I can do – that I work hard every day to give my best for this club,” said Neto.

“I think that I’m giving my contribution to the team.

“Those that may have doubted what I could do, I’m showing now what I can do. Now, I think that I am having results.”

It was a fantastic way to restart for Wolves, strengthening their push for more European football.

On what could be done in this final run-in, Neto added: “Now, we will look at it game by game. We’ll try to win all the games as we like to win, you know.

“At the end, we’ll see what will happen, but I’m glad that we have won one, so the next time, we want to win again.”