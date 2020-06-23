West Ham 0 Wolves 2 - Fan verdict

Matt Cooper

Well, it’s like Wolves have never been away. A solid return to Premier League football with three points on the road and the best thing about the performance was that Wolves rarely threatened to get out of second gear.

A typical Nuno performance of a disciplined 60 minutes before really turning the the screw.

Three huge points considering results elsewhere over the weekend.

For the umpteenth time this season, Adama Traore completely turned the game on its head. Up until his inclusion, Wolves were missing that little bit of magic.

The sweetest of crosses was met by the head of Raul Jimenez – not bad for someone with no end product.

I think Wolves looked a little sluggish in the first half and played too many aimless balls over the top from the likes of Romain Saiss and Willy Boly.

Apart from that and all things considered, a superb win in the capital.

Adam Virgo

Nuno’s plan worked to absolute perfection, starting with 3-5-2 to have the bodies in midfield, stay in the game for an hour and then unleash Traore and Pedro Neto to create havoc down the wings.

Adama changed the game massively – his cross for the first goal was exceptional and Neto’s volley was also tremendous.

Great to watch Wolves play again, albeit on the TV but better than nothing.

Ruben Neves had a really good game. Traore and Neto will get the plaudits, deservedly so because of their goal contributions, but Neves was brilliant.

Rob Cartwright

It’s so good to have the footie back. Even though we could only watch on TV, I was just as anxious, nervous and elated, as always.

We had the right players waiting on the bench. It was just a matter of when they would be unleashed and as we hit the hour mark a double substitution was made.

Traore showed his worth once more, as the game changer. It was good to see Nuno bring him on early enough to really make a difference. He didn’t let us down.

Russ Evers

After more than 40 years of travelling almost everywhere to watch Wolves this felt weird. As for the game, we started well and edged the first half without being overly threatening, but as usual it was the second half where we came good.

The unstoppable Traore and then an even more unstoppable volley from Neto sealed the win and the 10th game unbeaten in London since our return to the Premier League. Neves and Conor Coady hardly put a foot wrong while Saiss will be better for the run out.

A weird feeling but the same old good one in the end.